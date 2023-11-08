March of servicemen held in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan on occasion of Victory Day

March of servicemen held in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan on occasion of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event marking November 8 - Azerbaijan’s Victory Day was held in the country’s liberated Zangilan district.

A flag procession with the participation of servicemen took place in the district’s Aghali village.

Representatives of state bodies and the district executive authorities, as well as residents of Aghali village, participated in the event.

Before the procession, the servicemen visited the Alley of Martyrs in Zangilan, where they honored the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with a minute of silence.

The city of Zangilan was liberated from Armenian occupation on 20 October 2020.

News.Az