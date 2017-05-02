Mard: EU, Azerbaijan ‘ambitious’ in talks on new agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU and Azerbaijan are ambitious in negotiations on a new agreement, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters on Tuesday.

“Last week we had very intensive negotiations with Luc Devigne, Director at the European External Action Service and Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister,” said Mard, stressing that there is a strong ambition from both sides, APA reports.



“So very soon we will have the next round of negotiations. We are aiming together to work very intensely also with the view that we have very important upcoming event, the eastern partnership summit in Brussels in November. I think we are working very hard together,” she added.



The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.



The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

News.Az

News.Az