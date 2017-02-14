Mard: New EU-Azerbaijan agreement to help further deepen bilateral co-op

The new agreement the European Union and Azerbaijan are set to sign will help further deepen and expand the bilateral cooperation.

The statement came from Malena Mard, head of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

She said negotiations on the new agreement began during the Azerbaijani president’s recent visit to Brussels.

Azerbaijan and the EU have over the past decade implemented 47 twinning projects, said Mard, adding this cooperation will continue into the future.

