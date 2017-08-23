Margvelashvili: Azerbaijanis proved that they are our true friends

"Azerbaijanis, Turks, Belarusians proved that they are our true friends."

According to Report, Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili made the due statement at the headquarters for combating fire fighting in the Borjomi reserve.

According to him, the difficulty with extinguishing fires lies in the fact that several fires erupted in the reserve.

Speaking about assistance from foreign countries, including from Azerbaijan, Margvelashvili noted that in such moments it is important to support each other.

"Many thanks to every friend who responded so graciously and helped us," the head of the Georgian state said.

The president noted that at the moment the fire is localized, but complete suppression will take time.

The fire in the forest near the village of Daba erupted on August 20. Firefighters are still fighting with fire. The situation is complicated by mountainous terrain, wind and dry weather. About 400 firefighters, more than 100 rangers, 500 officers of the Department for Special Assignments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and aviation of Georgia and Azerbaijan take part in extinguishing the fire.

