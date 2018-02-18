Margvelashvili says he is tired

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili has not yet decided whether he will run for another term in the elections that will take place this fall and will be the last direct presidential elections in the country, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The head of state admitted that it was a great honor for him to serve Georgia as the first person and commander-in-chief, however he was tired of the continuing storms in a teacup and black PR.

