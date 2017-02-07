Margvelashvili wants to hold meeting with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relationship between Moscow and Tbilisi is currently based on 'strategic tolerance', and the meeting of two president is needed to improve situation, the Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili said.

"The relationship with Russia remains in the same regime as before, that is, in the regime of strategic tolerance, which has its difficulties," Margvelashvili told Iberia TV broadcaster, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"We always have to use the negotiating table. Of course, this meeting should be prepared and all institutions should work on this issue; they have to take part an active role in it and we should be focused on this meeting. As negotiating table is a tool for politicians that enables you to tackle the problems or gives you the possibility of setting preconditions to resolve the problem," Margvelashvili said, commenting his possible meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that the real agenda has not been established so far.

