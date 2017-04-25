Maria Zakharova: We are next to the Armenian people with our hearts

Maria Zakharova: We are next to the Armenian people with our hearts

"We are next to the Armenian people with our hearts."

According to Oxu.Az, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"April 24 is the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of 'Armenian Genocide'. Someone does not recognize the name 'genocide', someone questions the number of victims, debating that "it was not there." In 1995, the Russian State Duma adopted a resolution 'On the condemnation of the Armenian genocide of 1915-1922 in the historical homeland in Western Armenia'," Zakharova noted.

Zakharova, who is currently in New York, wrote that she visited the Armenian church: "A few minutes from the UN building in New York. Today we are next to the Armenian people with our hearts, wherever we are."

