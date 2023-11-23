Marine special forces of Azerbaijan Naval Forces perform parachute jumps (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan approved by the Naval Forces Commander, the Marine special forces of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces performed parachute jumps, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Complicated parachute jumps from a height of 600 and 1200 meters were successfully performed by the Marine special forces.

Besides, landing tasks from helicopters in various methods were performed.

The main objectives of the conducted classes are to ensure the maintenance of combat readiness of the servicemen at a high level and to improve their practical skills on the accomplishment of combat tasks in extreme circumstances.

