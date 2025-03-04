Market pressure mounts with stock futures declining after tariff move

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures faced pressure on Tuesday following a significant sell-off on Wall Street.

President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China came into effect, prompting retaliation from some of those countries.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 163 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.6%, as did Nasdaq 100 futures, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

That action comes after a steep decline on Monday, during which the broad market S&P 500 posted its biggest daily loss since December at 1.8% down. The blue-chip Dow fell nearly 650 points, or around 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.6%.

The benchmarks dropped after Trump confirmed that the U.S.′ 25% duties on Canada and Mexico would go into effect. He added that there was “no room left” for the two nations to negotiate these new import tariffs. Trump also slapped an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. These levies took effect at midnight.

China retaliated with additional tariffs of up to 15% on some U.S. products. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would also put a 25% levy on U.S. goods.

Shares of GM and Ford were lower in premarket trading, following losses of 11% and 5% respectively this year on fears over tariffs. Chipotle, which sources about half of its avocados from Mexico, slipped 0.5% before the bell.

Monday’s sell-off dragged the S&P 500 into the red for 2025. Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments, does not see these losses reversing back anytime soon.

“We don’t see the market going a whole lot of anywhere really fast,” he told CNBC. “We are at a place where sentiment is really in the toilet and that makes getting reversals out of this probably a little bit of a slog.”

On the other hand, Ladner highlighted that the U.S. economy is still going strong, with companies seeing earnings growth of between 10% and 15%.

“We’re not heading into a recession. We’re not even having an earnings recession,” he added. “There’s really nothing out there right now that we can see that should really fully dent corporate earnings power. Our medium-term view is still really positive.”

News.Az