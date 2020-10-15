Markov: Killing of civilians during funeral procession is ‘act of barbarism’

Markov: Killing of civilians during funeral procession is ‘act of barbarism’

Killing of civilians during a funeral procession is an act of barbarism, Sergei Markov, director of Russia’s Institute for Political Studies and political analyst, told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s shelling of a cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district during a funeral procession on Thursday, which left 3 people dead and 3 others injured.

Markov accused Armenia of deliberately shelling the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

“The repeated targeting of the civilian population in Ganja and Tartar proves this. Such actions by Armenia lead to an escalation of the conflict,” he added.

The political analyst stressed that Armenia, instead of taking a step toward peace, keeps committing provocations.

News.Az