Markov: New change of power may occur in Armenia

Director of the Institute for Political Studies (Russia) Sergei Markov does not rule out that Pashinyan will be a temporary worker at his post.

According to Oxu.Az, the expert said this in an interview with the Moscow-Baku portal.

"Under his leadership Armenia continues to weaken, while neighboring Azerbaijan is growing strategically.

"Pashinyan is forced to measure his political time for months, not even for years. What really should disturb Yerevan is the fact that the relations between Baku and Moscow are now on the ascending track - they are being strengthened, as evidenced by the recent signing of the Caspian convention, which resulted in Azerbaijan officially receiving new water areas, and also becoming closer to Russia ", the Russian political scientist considers.

At the same time, he noted that there is no need to speak about the appearance of Pashinyan's new rival.

"Pashinyan completely dominates the political life of Armenia. As far as I understand, he retains support at 80 percent. Any rivals can yet be considered only as potential, for a distant future," the Russian expert believes.

Commenting on Pashinyan's recent statements on Karabakh at the rally on Friday, in which he rejected reproaches that the new government is preparing to "surrender" the Karabakh lands, Markov said that the new leader told the crowd of his supporters that it was his predecessors who planned to withdraw the troops and he has all the archival documents on this matter.

The position of the new prime minister on Karabakh remains the same, and it is determined by the conjuncture, comments Markov.

"Any concessions on Karabakh are very dangerous for Pashinyan. Firstly, Pashinyan is very harshly accused by his opponents associated with the Karabakh clan in carrying out plans for such concessions.

"Secondly, the period of rally democracy continues in Armenia, and Pashinyan needs to take control of all the levers of real power. He often moves to this goal with the help of public pressure.

"Hence, people's unconditional support is needed. And public opinion in Armenia is rather radical. The leadership understands that it is necessary to compromise with Baku, and public opinion does not like 'compromises'," Markov explained.

News.Az

