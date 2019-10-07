Markov: “Russian diplomacy treats Azerbaijan more respectfully, demonstrating strategic patience in connection with Garabagh”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As we know, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is interested in the settlement of the Nagorno Garabagh conflict on the basis of the Kazan formula. A

According to the Russian political scientist, the problem is that Armenia wants to release the surrounding regions in exchange for recognition of Nagorno-Garabagh: “But if in exchange for this, they do not achieve recognition, but abolishing the blockade, then many will find this compromise insufficient. Pashinyan is simply afraid of this. You recollect, shooting in the Armenian parliament. Pashinyan does not want to experience the same fate.”

Mr Markov noted that the Armenian PM wants to share all responsibility in this matter with the Armenian community of Nagorno Garabagh: “As you know, the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Garabagh was forced to leave the region because of ethnic cleansing threat. Therefore, he should hold a referendum in order to relieve himself of political responsibility. And Azerbaijan is already tired of waiting. Elections, revolution, the formation of the Armenian government, etc. How much can you wait ?! On this basis, Russian diplomacy treats Azerbaijan more respectfully, demonstrating strategic patience in connection with Garabagh.”

News.Az

News.Az