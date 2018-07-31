Mars closest to Earth on July 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 30 July 2018, Mars and Earth will be closer than since their historically close approach in 2003, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told APA.

Mars will be about 57.59 million km away at its closest on July 31. The “red star” will be visible for much of the night.

The distance between Earth and Mars differs on each encounter. If the encounter takes place in the winter, the distance between the planets is reduced to 100 million km and to 50-60 million km in the summer, happening every 13-17 years. In this case, its size and angle diameter change.

The previous encounter occurred on August 28, 2003, and reached 55.8 million km.

This close encounter between the Earth and Mars will be the closest until the next encounter on September 15, 2035. This year’s encounter will overlap the solar eclipse and continue for an hour and 44 minutes.

News.Az

