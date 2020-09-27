Martial law enters into force in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Martial law has been declared on the territory of Azerbaijan since today.

The relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 27.

Considering that on September 27, 2020, the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia, once again grossly violating the norms of international law, fired on settlements and military positions of the Republic of Azerbaijan from several directions using various types of weapons, including heavy artillery, as a result of which there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, the fact that in order to prevent these attacks, the Azerbaijani army launched counter-offensive operations, guided by paragraph 29 of Article 109 and Articles 111 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in connection with the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia, committing armed attacks and regular military provocations against the Republic of Azerbaijan, martial law is declared throughout the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan from 00:00 on September 28.

Pursuant to the decree, the measures envisaged by the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On martial law" shall be implemented in order to ensure martial law.

News.Az







