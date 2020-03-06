Martyred Azerbaijani soldier laid to rest

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan border guard Orkhan Pashazade, who was martyred by Armenian armed forces, has been laid to rest.

Killed as a result of a provocation on the troops’ line of contact by the Armenian Armed Forces, Orkhan Pashazade was buried in the Jafarkhanly village of Jalilabad district.

State Border Service officials, representatives of district administration and State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, as well as representatives of general public attended the funeral ceremony.

On March 5, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces grossly violated the ceasefire on the contact line of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. Soldier Orkhan Pashazade who was serving at a border guard point near the village of Gushchu Ayrim of the Gazakh region was wounded as a result of the enemy’s sniper shot. Although he was immediately hospitalized, his life couldn’t be saved.

News.Az

News.Az