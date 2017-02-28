Martyred Azerbaijani soldier laid to rest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani soldier Tural Hashimli, who died fighting to repel an armed provocation by the Armenian army a few days ago, was today laid to rest in Ordubad, his hometown.

The funeral was attended by representatives of the Defense Ministry and State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the district executive authority, law-enforcement authorities, staff of offices and organizations, thousands of locals and fellow soldiers, APA reported.

The Azerbaijani national flag that draped the coffin was presented to the bereaved father.

News.Az

