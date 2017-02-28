Martyred Azerbaijani soldier laid to rest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Ministry officials, the district’s administration, as well as public figures, paid their last respects to the martyred soldier.

Azerbaijani soldier Shahlar Nazarov (1990), who died fighting to repel an armed provocation by Armenian armed forces a few days ago, was today laid to rest in the Peshtasar village of Yardimli district, his home village, APA’s south bureau reported.



Defense Ministry officials, the district’s administration, as well as public figures, paid their last respects to the martyred soldier.



The other Azerbaijani soldiers who died while preventing the provocations of the Armenian army along the frontline on the night of February 24 to 25 include Agshin Abdullayev, Tural Hashimli, Zulfu Gadimov and Zakir Jafarov.



The bodies of these soldiers were carried away from the battlefield with the participation of international intermediaries yesterday.

News.Az

News.Az