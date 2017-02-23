Martyred Azerbaijani soldier laid to rest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Armed Forces soldier Khanoglan Khalilov, 20, who had killed as Armenian armed units shelled the Azerbaijani positions on Feb. 22, was laid to rest in his hometown of Shamkir.



The funeral was attended by the Shamkir district executive authority head, representatives of the public, locals, fellow soldiers and representatives of the Defense Ministry and State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, APA’s western bureau reported.



Speakers talked about the martyred soldier, noting that he had been proved himself a brave soldier.



Then the martyred soldier was laid to rest after he was given a three-volley salute.



The Azerbaijani national flag that draped the coffin was presented to the bereaved father.

