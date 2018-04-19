Martyrs' families to be paid AZN 11,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to strengthen the social protection of family members of servicemen who died for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and who were missing during the military operation.

According to the decree, the heirs of servicemen who died for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and who were missing during the military operation before August 2, 1997, will receive a one-off payment of AZN 11,000.

