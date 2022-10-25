Martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War commemorated in Mexico (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War were commemorated in Mexico City, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

On the occasion of the Day of the Dead, one of the most significant national days of Mexico, a corner honoring the memory of heroic Azerbaijani sons who sacrificed their lives for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was created at the La Ermita cultural center in Mexico City.

The corner, created on the initiative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan and Mexico City’s administration, aroused the great interest of city residents.

The commemorative corner with pictures of the martyred heroes contains features specific to both Azerbaijani and Mexican culture. Along with local Mexican customs related to the Day of the Dead, national ornaments belonging to Azerbaijani people were used.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico Mammad Talibov took part in an unveiling ceremony for the corner. The diplomat informed the participants about the Armenian aggression that Azerbaijan had faced for many years and about the bravery of Azerbaijani heroes during the Patriotic War.

News.Az