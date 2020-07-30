Masks become mandatory outdoor as well in Kazakhstan

Masks should be worn outdoors, according to the resolution signed by chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aijan Yesmagambetovaю

Face masks are mandatory for all: masks should be worn indoors (in pharmacies, stores, offices, healthcare organizations, public service organizations, etc.), in public transport, and in the streets, according to the resolution.

Failure to comply with the mask requirement will lead to administrative sanctions in the form of a fine.

Wearing masks indoors and outdoors is required to reduce risks of transmission of coronavirus infection.

