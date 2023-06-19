Mass grave discovered in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mass grave has been discovered in the liberated Sarijali village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

The bodies found are believed to belong to those who were killed by Armenian armed forces during the first Karabakh war in 1992.

Earlier a mass burial was found in Shusha in the yard of the Shusha prison.

Moreover, mass burial sites were found in the Dashalty village of Shusha, Edilli village of Khojavand, Farrukh village of Khojaly, Yukhari Seyiadmadli village of Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Aghdam and other settlements. Over 400 human remains have been found in earlier detected mass burial sites.

News.Az