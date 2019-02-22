Mass job cuts expected in Armenian government

+ ↺ − 16 px

ass reductions will take place in the Armenian government, Report informs citing the Armenian media. Armenian newspaper Zhoghovurd reports that the discussion around the government’s agenda and the resulting issue of job cuts is still on the agenda. According to the publication, now the authorities are developing possible scenarios to dismiss employees in government structures.

"According to the approved scenario, it covers 100 employees, who will be jobless following optimization. At the same time, it was decided that in the initial period the employees of the service sector will not be cut, just under the conditions of the united ministries, these departments will also merge. However, the government intends to use the mechanism for assessing the employees and after some time, those who have not justified themselves will be forced to leave the system," the newspaper reads.

News.Az

