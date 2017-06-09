Massive attack of snakes on Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six cases of snake detection were recorded in Armenia, five of them in Yerevan, Novosti Armenia reports.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a signal that a snake was seen in the courtyard of the house in the village of Nerkin Ptghni in Yerevan. A special rescue team of the Anti-Crisis Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the place. Rescuers caught a viper and transported it to a safe place.

Two vipers, slides and another snake were found on different streets of Yerevan on the same day.

Signals about the snake attack come almost every day. For example, June 4 recorded seven cases of snake detection. Their number was three on June 5.

News.Az

