Yandex metrika counter

Massive explosion hits Mexico diesel facility -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Massive explosion hits Mexico diesel facility -VIDEO
Photo: Nuevo Leon Civil Protection

A massive explosion followed by a large fire broke out at a diesel processing facility in northern Mexico, according to local authorities.

At least one person was injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The fire was initially reported Wednesday afternoon at the Marvic company in Cadereyta, Nuevo León. The facility, located about 25 miles east of Monterrey, specializes in diesel distillation.

Footage posted on social media showed a massive explosion and fireball, followed by flames and thick black smoke rising from the facility. Multiple explosions were visible as large fuel containers ignited.

One person was reported injured and was transported for medical attention. Eleven others were evacuated from the site as a precaution.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      