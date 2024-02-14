Massive explosion occurs at gas pipeline in Iran

Massive explosion occurs at gas pipeline in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred at a gas pipeline in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province province early on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Mehr News Agency.

The incident happened in Boroujen city and a subsequent fire occurred following the blast, according to the Boroujen governor.

The firefighters and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Some sources reported that the incident left no casualties.

News.Az