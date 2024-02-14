Yandex metrika counter

Massive explosion occurs at gas pipeline in Iran

  • World
  • Share
Massive explosion occurs at gas pipeline in Iran

An explosion occurred at a gas pipeline in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province province early on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Mehr News Agency. 

The incident happened in Boroujen city and a subsequent fire occurred following the blast, according to the Boroujen governor. 

The firefighters and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Some sources reported that the incident left no casualties.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      