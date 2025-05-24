Massive floods in eastern Australia damage 10,000 properties, affect 50,000 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian authorities said Saturday that 10,000 properties were damaged by record flooding in New South Wales (NSW) while 50,000 people were affected.

NSW State Emergency Service (SES) said it started damage assessments after conditions eased, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Flood waters in some locations are starting to subside, however are also still rising in other areas as flows move downstream," it said.

Emergency warnings remain in place at several locations, including Taree, Kempsey and Port Macquarie.

“I reiterate this is still a dangerous situation where significant impacts to infrastructure and properties are likely to have occurred. Unfortunately, it is not possible to let people return to their homes until water further subsides and we’re sure they can access their homes and communities safely," said NSW SES Chief Superintendent Paul McQueen.

The death toll from the floods in NSW rose to five on Friday, as another man was confirmed dead after being reported missing Wednesday,

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government is working closely with state and local governments to make sure Australians get the support they need now and through recovery.

"Conditions remain critical with flood and evacuation warnings in place," he wrote on X.

In affected areas, thousands are without power and many remain isolated, while the weather agency warned that strong winds can be expected Monday and Tuesday, according to ABC News.

