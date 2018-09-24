Massive funeral procession starts in Iran’s Ahvaz for victims of terror attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A huge funeral procession is underway in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz for the people and military forces who were martyred in a terrorist attack

A huge funeral procession is underway in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz for the people and military forces who were martyred in a recent terrorist attack on a parade in the city, Tasnim reports.

On Monday morning, a large number of people gathered in Ahvaz to participate in the funeral procession of the martyrs of the Saturday’s terror attack, which killed 25 people and injured dozens more.

The massive ceremony started at 8:30 a.m. (local time) in the southwestern city with a number of high-ranking officials in attendance.

During the procession, the participants chanted various slogans against those behind the terrorist incident.

News.az

News.Az