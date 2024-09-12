Massive wildfire near Los Angeles prompts state of emergency

+ ↺ − 16 px

A wildfire raging in the hills near Los Angeles surged in size by over 1,000 percent by Wednesday, destroying dozens of homes and prompting the declaration of a state of emergency.

The Bridge Fire is one of three uncontrollable blazes around the United States' second-largest city, driven by a severe heat wave and strong winds, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Authorities have issued extensive evacuation orders as the fire ravaged the towns of Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy, consuming at least 33 homes, several cabins, and advancing through a ski resort.Local resident Jenny Alaniz recounted the harrowing experience to broadcaster KTLA, saying, "We live in the canyon, so that fire was coming right in there, and you couldn't take anything out of there."The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon in Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, and initially remained fairly small.But by Wednesday afternoon it had roared to 49,000 acres (20,000 hectares), fueled by thick brush that carried the flames into the San Bernardino County community of Wrightwood and the Mountain High ski resort.Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said three people -- including one of his deputies -- were trapped by the fire in a remote area near Mt. Baldy.He said thick smoke and blocked roads were hampering the rescue effort."Our air rescue crew is working to hoist them out once the smoke clears, and LA County Fire is also trying to get a four-by-four vehicle to get them out," Luna told reporters.He said all three were understood to be in good health.

News.Az