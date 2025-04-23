Massive wildfire prompts evacuations, highway closure in New Jersey VIDEO

The fire in the Pine Barrens area of New Jersey caused a 17-mile stretch of the Garden State Parkway to shut down. Photo: CBS News New York

A fast-moving wildfire in New Jersey has expanded to 8,500 acres, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of residents and leading to the closure of a major highway, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Around 3,000 people have been told to evacuate from the area of the Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The service announced on social media shortly before 12:30 p.m. that the fire was burning in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Township.

It was 10% contained Tuesday night. The cause remains under investigation.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, but the state forest fire service said that 1,320 structures were threatened. Damage assessments were underway, it said.

The Garden State Parkway runs north and south through the state. Southbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 80, and northbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 63, New Jersey State Police said.

Aerial video from NBC Philadelphia showed traffic crawling in the area as drivers tried to negotiate the closure and reach their destinations.

"Chaotic, traffic, can’t get nowhere, been stuck in traffic for three hours,” Jake Willis told the station.

The southern part of Ocean County and the state are under either abnormally dry or drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service lists the region as being in a “high” fire risk.

