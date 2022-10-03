Matthew Bryza: Geneva meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs seems to mark significant step forward

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on October 2 in Geneva seems to mark a significant step forward following the 31 August meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, Matthew Bryza, for US ambassador to Azerbaijan and former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s official readout of the Geneva meeting indicates Foreign Minister Bayramov understandably underscored the need for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, which requires moving ahead on a peace treaty, Bryza noted.

“Azerbaijan has, of course, its five principles and would like them to be accepted by Armenia. Minister Bayramov also called for the importance of defining the international border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the former US diplomat said.

According to Bryza, the tension between Armenia and Armenia is likely to continue until the border between the two countries is defined.

He noted that during the meeting Minister Bayramov also urged Armenia to implement the statement of November 10, 2020, by withdrawing its troops from Karabakh.

News.Az