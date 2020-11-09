Matthew Bryza: Liberation of Shusha is most significant military victory in Azerbaijan’s history

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s liberation of Shusha is maybe the most dramatic and significant military victory in the entire history of Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

“Every Azerbaijani knows that Shusha is of immense importance militarily because it is high above Khankendi, also sits straight the Lachin corridor, which is the lifeline to Khankendi,” said the former diplomat, noting that Shusha is a cradle of Azerbaijan’s culture and music.

Bryza stressed that it is impossible to overestimate the significance of the military operation to regain Shusha.

“I think now we will see that Armenia is recognizing it cannot win the war, therefore it will come to the negotiating table to create a legal and political framework. To settle the conflict once and for all is with Azerbaijan’s regaining all its territories – Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said from the very beginning, the ethnic Armenians will feel free to remain in those territories. For me, this is a wise policy, and this issue has been negotiated for years, even decades, in the Minsk Group, which Armenia could never finally agree with it,” he said.

Bryza continued: “One more thing is said that some Armenian will continue fighting probably for a while in whether it is northeast in Agdhere or in the southwest along Gubadli or inside Nagarno-Karabakh itself that’s possible. I think that that this will cost more lives both on Armenian and Azerbaijani sides as part of really hopeless military venture at this point. Time for peace!”

News.Az