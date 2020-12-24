Matthew Bryza: Second Karabakh War – greatest military victory in Azerbaijan’s history

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Second Karabakh War is the greatest military victory in Azerbaijan’s history, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

Bryza stressed that the agreement of November 10 signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin marks the greatest diplomatic victory in Azerbaijan’s history, as well.

“Azerbaijan returned seven territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, including the very special city of Shusha. The agreement of November 10 opened a new corridor from Nakhchivan to the rest of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Bryza also praised President Ilham Aliyev’s great leadership.

“I think President Ilham Aliyev showed great leadership” the former diplomat added.

News.Az