Maxim Averin suspended from Azerbaijani team and club

Azerbaijani cyclist Maxim Averin has been suspended from country’s elite national team "Synergy Baku" and also continental club.

Report was told by Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (AСF) that the reason is prohibited substance meldonium detected in blood samples of 32 athlete during a doping control. The final decision regarding Averin will be made after the completion of the investigation.

Avif said in a statement that this news caused great concern: “While World Anti-Doping Agency and International Cycling Union investigating the case Maxim Averin has been suspended from national team and club”.

