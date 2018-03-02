Maxim Oreshkin plans to visit Baku again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin commented on the state of Russian-Azerbaijani economic cooperation on the eve of his visit to Azerbaijan.

"Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations are actively developing. At the moment, we have created a special group, which promotes strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan in this direction."

In a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the importance of export development, the development of external relations. "Of course, for us in this case, the relationship with Azerbaijan is very important. In April I plan to visit Baku again. Russia and Azerbaijan have an active agenda, a lot of projects. Now we are just speaking about them and we are waiting for my visit to Baku, where official negotiations with representatives of the Azerbaijani government will take place. I think that we will have more and more joint projects that will develop for the benefit of both Russia and Azerbaijan.

Recall that in late January last year, a Russian delegation led by the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin made a working visit to Baku.

During the visit, an expanded meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani and Azerbaijani-Russian business councils was held and the opening of a representative office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan was conducted.

Following the meeting of business councils, memorandums of trust between Russian and Azerbaijani companies were signed.

