May 28 proclaimed Azerbaijan National Day in Chicago

Mayor of city of Chicago of the United States Rahm Emanuel proclaimed May 28, 2018 to be Azerbaijan National Day in Chicago.

In a statement, Rahm Emanuel notes by declaration of independence, Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world: “Azerbaijan declared its independence on May 28, 1918, establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic becoming the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world, and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States; and during the short period since their independence, Azerbaijan has granted all people the right to vote regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or religion, becoming the first Muslim nation to grant women the same political rights as men; andAzerbaijan had to fight for independence in 1920 when it was incorporated into the USSR in 1922 with independence being restored in 1991.

Over the past 25 years, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its sovereignty and independence, and is an ally and strategic partner with the U.S. in the Caspian region.

This year, on May 28th, Azerbaijanis in Chicago and around the globe will celebrate the centennial of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic as National Day and remember the contributions of their forefathers to the spread of democracy in the regions of Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Therefore, I, Rahm Emanuel, Mayor of the city of Chicago, do hereby proclaim May 28, 2018 to be Azerbaijan National Day in Chicago, and encourage all Chicagoans to join in celebrating the many contributions of the Azerbaijani people.”

