‘May this achievement bring success and development to Azerbaijan’ – Israel’s ex-envoy

The former Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Arthur Lenk, congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the Victory Day, News.Az reports.

“Congratulations to all Azerbaijanis as you celebrate Victory Day. May this achievement and spirit lead to more victories in all spheres bringing success, development and peace to Azerbaijan. I'm sure Israel and many friends of Azerbaijan will partner in this great future,” the former envoy tweeted.

