Mayor of another US city signs proclamation on Khojaly massacre

Mayor of Hallandale Beach City, Florida Joy Cooper has signed a proclamation on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre.

The proclamation notes that on February 25 and 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces occupied the town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan and killed more than six hundred innocent civilians, including many women, children, and the elderly.

Documenting this mass killing the Human Rights Watch called it the “largest massacre” in the conflict, it reads.

The document also stresses that over 20 US states have passed resolutions condemning and recognizing the Khojaly massacre.

“This tragic event in Khojaly is a sobering reminder of the terrible damage that can be inflicted in wartime and the enduring need for the greater understanding, communication, and tolerance among people all over the world,” the proclamation says.

Mayor Cooper proclaimed February 26, 2021 as the Day of the 29th Anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre in Hallandale Beach City.

The document was presented to Esmira Bayramova, Head of the Azerbaijani community in Florida.

On February 26, 1992, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the 7,000 population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

News.Az