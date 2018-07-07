Mayor of Armenia's Masis arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Davit Hambartsumyan, the mayor of Masis, a town in the Ararat Province of Armenia, was arrested, the mayor's attorney Tigran Atanesyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier the charges were brought against Davit Hambartsumyan and his deputy Karen Ohanyan and other four individuals within the framework of the criminal case on disorders in Yerevan. But Hambartsumyan and Ohanyan were released on June 2, news.am reports.

During the opposition march, masked people attacked protesters with truncheons and threw stones at them. Several protesters were injured. A criminal case was opened into the incident in the administrative districts of Erebuni and Nubarashen.

News.Az

