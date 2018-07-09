Mayor of Yerevan resigns under the pressure of the crowd

Mayor of Yerevan resigns under the pressure of the crowd

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mayor of Yerevan, a member of the Republican Party of Armenia, Taron Margaryan, resigned, Oxu.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

The acting mayor will be temporarily replaced by his first deputy, Kamo Areyan.

Earlier in Yerevan there were rallies demanding the resignation of Margaryan. Then the mayor declared that he would continue to lead the city in spite of everything. Soon the National Security Service carried out searches in the Moscow City Hall due to two criminal cases, launched on the grounds of embezzlement and abuses in the "Yerevan" foundation.

The Republican Party of Armenia, which supports Markaryan, called these events a "pressure on the mayor by the new authorities."

Taron Margaryan is the son of one of the founders of the Republican Party of Armenia, former Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan.

News.Az

News.Az