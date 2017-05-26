McAllister: Brussels concerned about incidents on contact line in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

European countries concerned about incidents on the line of contact.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti that the statement came from Chairman of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister who spoke in Yerevan.

"Brussels is concerned about incidents on the contact line of the Karabakh conflict zone, leading to human casualties," McAllister told reporters.

According to him, the EU calls on the parties to resume talks without preconditions on the basis of proposals made by the OSCE Minsk Group.

“The status quo (in Karabakh) is not stable. This conflict has no military solution. A long-term settlement based on international law is needed. The EU supports the efforts of the Minsk Group in this direction, urging the parties to observe the cease-fire and their obligations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict”, he said.

News.Az

