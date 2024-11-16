Measles cases surge 20% worldwide, WHO warns

A doctor examines a girl with measles at the Republican Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital, Bishkek city, Kyrgyzstan. Photo: WHO / Danil Usmanov

Measles cases worldwide surged by 20% in 2023, with an estimated 10.3 million people infected, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The rise in cases is largely attributed to inadequate global immunization coverage.

In a joint statement with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WHO officials highlighted that more than 22 million children missed their first dose of the measles vaccine last year, contributing to the increase in infections, News.Az reports.While 83% of children globally received their first dose of the measles vaccine in 2023, only 74% received the recommended second dose. The WHO stresses that to prevent outbreaks and protect vulnerable populations, vaccination coverage of at least 95% for both doses is essential in each country and community."Measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "To save even more lives and stop this deadly virus, we must invest in immunization for every person, no matter where they live."CDC Director Mandy Cohen echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for continued investment in vaccine access to prevent further outbreaks.The WHO report also noted that as a result of these vaccination gaps, 57 countries experienced large or disruptive measles outbreaks in 2023, marking a nearly 60% increase from the previous year. These outbreaks affected regions across the globe, with the exception of the Americas.Although the total number of deaths from measles declined slightly by 8%, with an estimated 107,500 deaths (mostly among children under five), the reduction was largely due to better nutrition and healthcare access in the regions hardest hit by the surge.The WHO has called for urgent action to address the gaps in immunization and ensure that more children receive the life-saving measles vaccine.

News.Az