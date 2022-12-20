MEDIA Agency organizes opening ceremony of the "InnoMEDIA" project (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) held an opening ceremony of the "InnoMEDIA" project consisting of 2 modules on "Convergence in Journalism" and "Digital Opportunities in Media", the Agency told News.az.

According to the Agency, local and foreign trainers attend the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Natig Mammadli, head of the Department of Media Subjects and Journalists, said that it is important for young people to understand the new media environment and acquire knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Natig Mammadli said that the establishment of effective communication using digital tools, the actualization of social media as a source of information, digital transformation, and in general, the existence of various trends in the world against the background of digital globalization processes make it important for young people to understand the new media environment and acquire knowledge and skills.

Director of ASAN Radio Emin Musavi spoke on the topic "Journalism in traditional and digital media" at the first training of the program organized at the "INNOLAND" Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the training, he noted that the complex impact of technological evolution on the media environment and the integration of traditional media content into digital form have expanded the media's sphere of influence and turned it into a public platform.

At the end, there were interactive discussion sessions, and the questions of the participants were answered.

The "InnoMEDIA" project will continue until December 24 with the participation of about 50 young people, and the main goal of the project is to study new opportunities in the field of journalism and new trends in the media, to develop professional skills in the field of digital media, to establish and develop communication relationships by taking advantage of the advantages of the networking environment, to develop digital contributing to the development of the media ecosystem.

News.Az