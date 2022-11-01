MEDIA announces an individual journalist competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has announced an individual journalist competition, Agency told News.az.

According to Article 1.1.4 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media", persons covered by the concept of a journalist can participate in the competition.

To participate in the competition, the application and the documents attached to it are submitted to the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan in electronic form through the mib.media.gov.az portal.

At the end of the competition, 5 journalists in each of the nominations provided for articles, 2 journalists for each of the nominations intended for plots, and 2 operators will be declared winners and awarded.

The application deadline is November 15.



For more detailed information about the competition visit the official website of the Agency (media.gov.az).

