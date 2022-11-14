Media Development Agency announces competitions to support print and online media entities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has announced a competition for print media entities, News.Az reports.

Socio-political newspapers included in the Media Register can participate in the competition.

To participate in the competition, the application and the documents attached to it shall be submitted to the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan in electronic form through the portal mib.media.gov.az.

After the competition is over, an agreement on the provision of financial assistance is signed between MEDIA and the editorial officers of newspapers declared winners. The agreement is valid for a period of six months.

Financial assistance in the amount of 5,000 manats per month is provided to each of the financed newspapers with one issue per week, 15,000 manats per month to each of the financed newspapers with five issues per week, and 3,000 manats per month to the website of the newspaper with the same name (including 5,000 manats for the first month if the intention to renew is expressed).

For detailed information about the competition, visit the Agency’s official website (media.gov.az).

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has also announced a competition for online media entities.

Media entities covering socio-political and sports news, which are included in the Media Register, can participate in the competition.

To participate in the competition, the application and the documents attached to it shall be submitted to the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan in electronic form through the portal mib.media.gov.az.

After the competition is over, an agreement on the provision of financial assistance in the amount of 3,000 manats per month is signed between MEDIA and the editorial officers of media entities announced as winners. The agreement is valid for a period of six months.

For detailed information about the competition, visit the Agency’s official website (media.gov.az).

News.Az