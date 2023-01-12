Media Development Agency announces number of registered media entities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Until now, more than 200 media entities have applied for registration in the media registry in Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a reporting conference on the results of 2022, Ismayilov noted that about 160 media entities have received a positive response, and the appeals of the remaining media entities are still under consideration.

He added that nearly 180 media entities have already been included in the media registry.

News.Az