Media Development Agency announces results of competition held to support print and online media

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has announced the results of the competition held as part of the project aimed at supporting print and online media entities.

According to the results, a total of 39 news websites (33 socio-political news websites, 6 sports websites) and 17 newspapers will receive financial assistance.

News.Az International News Agency is also among the winners of the competition.

The competition announced by the Media Development Agency as part of the project to support online media entities (websites) is aimed at contributing to the development of online media entities, the strengthening of their economic independence, and the improvement of their activities.

The provision of financial assistance to the winners of the competition covers a period of 6 months.

News.Az