Media Development Agency announces results of competition held to support print and online media

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has announced the results of the competition held as part of the project aimed at supporting print and online media entities.

According to the results, a total of 39 news websites and 17 newspapers will receive financial assistance.

News.Az International News Agency is also among the winners of the competition.









