Media Development Agency presents redesigned website

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) on Thursday presented its redesigned website (https://media.gov.az/), News.Az reports.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, MEDIA representative Laman Iskandarova said that the website has been rebuilt considering the general design, content, user comfort, and technical capabilities.

She emphasized that the updated website is informative and more accessible to users.

News.Az