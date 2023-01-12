Media Development Agency represented in 11 international events in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was represented at 11 international media events in 2022, the Agency’s Executive Director, Ahmad Ismayilov, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a reporting conference on the results of 2022, Ismayilov said that last year the Media Development Agency held 14 meetings with the aim of establishing international cooperation and organized 4 events with the participation of representatives of international organizations.

The executive director added that memorandums of understanding on the development of international cooperation were signed with the relevant media entities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan last year.

News.Az